Buffalo woman shot in lower leg early Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating after a 26-year-old Buffalo woman was shot in the leg early Sunday morning.

Police say the woman arrived at Kenmore Mercy Hospital in a civilian vehicle at 6:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound in the lower leg area. She was transferred to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Delaware Avenue during some type of domestic dispute.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

