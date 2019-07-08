Buffalo Zoo letting public pick new baby rhino’s name

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is looking for some help naming one of their newest additions.

The zoo’s baby rhino is three weeks old as of Monday.

Four names have been selected by the zoo’s rhino keepers, but the chosen name will be determined by the public. Here are the choices and what they mean, according to the zoo:

Mohan, which means “fascinating, charming and enchanting”

Howie, as a nod to Joe Hauser, Buffalo Zoo Assistant General Curator, who has been instrumental in moving the Buffalo Zoo rhino program forward, resulting in two successful births as a result of artificial insemination.

Raj, short for Rajesh, which means “king.”

Ollie, as a nod to Ed Oliver, the Buffalo Bills first round draft pick.

Anyone who wishes to give their input on what the rhino should be named can pick their favorite in this survey.