BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Many paid their final respects to Bishop Edward Kmiec on Thursday as his body laid in state at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Buffalo.

The funeral is scheduled for Friday at noon.

It will be closed to the general public, but it will be live-streamed.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York will preside over the Mass.

Bishop Kmiec passed away Saturday night. He was 84 years old.