Buffalo’s Best Bakery

You voted Eileen’s Centerview Bakery as Buffalo’s Best.

When you walk into Eileen’s, you’re treated like family. That’s because it’s been in the same family for more than half a century.

“In 1964 my grandmother founded the bakery,”said Carol Parker. “She had to support her 8 children and each one of them has worked here throughout the years.”

Carol is Eileen Frick’s grand daughter. She and her father now own and manage the business in West Seneca. “We sell coffee cakes, donuts, bread, rolls, specialty cakes, birthday cakes,” said Parker.

And just like the bakery itself, the family recipes have also been passed down. “I feel that we’ve been consistent in our recipes and we’re baking the same stuff as my grandma did, using the same recipes,” she said.

Everything is hand made from scratch and customers come in from all over to enjoy their favorite treats. “Everybody in Buffalo needs their pastry hearts,” she said. “And people out of state, that’s the first thing they come in for — a pastry heart and an almond ring.”

John Molloy has been coming to Eileen’s for the past 36 years. He says the incredible baked goods and welcoming atmosphere have turned him into a customer for life. “The coffee and the donuts and the nice people in the morning,” he said. “It’s 6:30 in the morning and it’s just nice to see the happy smiling faces.”

And staff here at Eileen’s feel the same way about the customers. “We love to see them everyday when they come in,” said Parker. “Some come every day before work and they brighten our day for us.”

Eileen’s is open Tuesday through Saturday in West Seneca.

Tues-Fri 5am – 7pm Sat 5am – 6pm Sun & Mon Closed



