Buffalo’s Best Italian Restaurant: Mulberry Italian Ristorante

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – From meatballs to marinara, lasagna to linguine, Western New Yorkers love Italian food. But only one place can be crowned Buffalo’s Best Italian Restaurant.

This week, News 4 viewers voted to say Mulberry Italian Ristorante in Lackawanna deserves that title.

“It’s very humbling and very flattering that the people think enough of us with all the great restaurants we have in town to vote for us as number one,” said Joe Jerge, co-owner of Mulberry.

Jerge and his team serve up a true taste of Italy seven days a week to the crowds of hungry guests who come through the Jackson Avenue eatery.

“We serve a lot of comfort food,” Jerge explained. “A lot of red sauce, manigot, lasagna, meatballs.”

And Jerge says his personal favorite comfort food is the truly classic combination: “Fresh pasta and a meatball. It’s one of my go-to foods.”

Of course, the meatballs at Mulberry are famous. Mulberry won the title for Buffalo’s Best Meatball a couple years ago.

But the restaurant has some very loyal fans for all its delicious food, and a wall filled with framed photos of celebrity guests to show just how much of a must-go place this is in Western New York.

“It’s nice to have the celebrities coming in, but the real celebrities are the people that come here week in and week out and we really appreciate them,” Jerge said.

One of the biggest treats for the regulars and new guests alike is the wide range of pastas. Almost all of them are homemade every day on site right now. They will all be homemade in the Mulberry kitchen soon. The owners are in the process of acquiring an extruder that would allow them to do that.

“We probably make 25 or 30 pounds of the gnocchi every single day,” Jerge said. “We make spaghetti every day. We’re making tortellini. We make agnolotti. We make ravioli.”

Making all that pasta takes a ton of work, but Jerge says it’s worth it. After all, it is Buffalo’s Best.

“It’s very therapeutic to stand back there and make tortellini and it takes two or three hours, but when you’re doing it, you’re just thinking about the person who’s going to be eating it,” Jerge said.

“And sometimes there’s just a little bit left over so you can eat a little bit yourself,” he added.

The Mulberry team will be adding even more fantastic food to the menu in the coming weeks, getting ready to roll out two new pasta dishes.

You can learn more about Mulberry Italian Ristorante here.

Reservations are recommended.