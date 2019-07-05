Buffalo’s Best Steakhouse: Russell’s Steaks, Chops and More

Whether you like it rare, medium or well done we asked and you voted Russell’s Steaks Chops and More as your choice for Buffalo’s Best Steak House.

From a young age Russell Salvatore knew he wanted to serve others. “It gave me the drive to make people happy. It’s the easiest business. You feed people good, they drink good,” said Salvatore. “I was always good at it and a good host and it was because of my dad teaching me that.”

After much success at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens and the Garden Place Hotel, Russ was ready for a new challenge. “I said I’ll open a small steak house at the age of 75. I’ll work hard,” said Salvatore. “I hope I make a lot of money and everything I make, I’ll give back to the community,” he said.

In 2008 he built Russell’s Steaks, Chops and More and the 76 room Grand Hotel.

He serves up Buffalo’s Best steak to guests daily and takes an active role in their experience. From seating them, to inspecting each steak himself. Each steak is specially seasoned and glazed.

And after you enjoy your meal you can head out to Patriots and Heroes Park , filled with monuments and created in honor of our veterans.

Beyond his restaurant, Russ’ philanthropy has made a huge impact on the Western New York community and he says he wouldn’t trade that for anything. “It means a million smiles on my face. I tell you I have done so much for the hospitals and everything. I will continue to give back to the community until they take me upstairs. I swear,” he said.