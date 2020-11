BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s Central Library is again cutting in-person services as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Western New York.

Curbside and walk-up services only will be available starting on Friday. Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, you can call (716)858-8900 to request and pickup materials.

Free WiFi is available 24/7 outside the library, and the drop box will remain open.

For a full list of libraries, hours and services in Erie County, click here.