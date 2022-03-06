BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s Irish community is stepping up to help Ukrainians affected by the war against Russia. The Buffalo Irish Center is uniting with the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center to host a fundraiser next month.

“They’re people in a terrible situation who need help, and not just from their own citizens, but they need the help of the world,” said Buffalo Irish Center member Charles McMahon.

“I think it’s important that diverse ethnic groups, who have historical backgrounds that include military actions, band together and realize that we do have the ability to make a change,” said Mary Heneghan, the Buffalo Irish Center chair.

Organizers said they felt it was important for them to stand with Ukraine and show their support through their actions.

“No one deserves what they’re going through,” Heneghan said. “It’s a horrendous situation and anything we can do to alleviate some of that suffering is something we all, as Americans — whether we’re Irish American, Polish American or German American — I hope we all stand together and do.”

“We hope, eventually, peace in Ukraine and the rest of the world, but right now, just to relieve some of the suffering wherever we can,” McMahon said.

Emil Bandriwsky, the president of the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, said this support does make a difference.

“The fact that they are going out of their way to help us in this time of troubles, which, they had a time of troubles themselves, it’s phenomenal,” he said. “It’s heartwarming, there’s no question about it.”

The Buffalo Irish Center is hoping this will create a domino effect and other cultural groups will step up too.

“Historically, we all know that if we stand together, we’re stronger. So the basis support for Ukraine needs to be a worldwide base, and there’s no reason why it can’t start here in Buffalo,” Heneghan said. “I think the seed has been planted and the idea will grow from here.”