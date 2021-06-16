Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race is back with stein racing at new Buffalo business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race is back and it’s supporting a cause that needs more help than ever.

This year’s race is set for July 24 and will be a hybrid event. Contestants will drive around solving clues using an app, but racers will also compete in some challenges out of their vehicles.

For the past six years, the race has taken teams of two around WNY to solve clues, explore hidden gems and test their strength. All the while, it raises money for The Salvation Army of Buffalo, which is currently in a lot of need.

“Right now, we’re operating at about six times normal, so about six times the amount of people in the community are visiting the food pantries,” Laurie Krajna said, the director of development for the Salvation Army of Buffalo.

The challenges are different every year, and race leaders like to incorporate new businesses across town. One of those new places this year is Hofbrahaus in Buffalo. The German beer hall pours brews imported from Munich, and customers drink them out of steins. Buffalo’s Most Amazing racers will use those mugs, with water, for a footrace.

“If you want to carry one, or if you think you can carry two or three in your hand, you’ll have a better advantage, but there’s going to be a little competition relay race going and it’s going to be fun,” Krajna said.

And News 4 caught up with three servers at Hofbrauhaus, who had some tips for racers. Allie, Elaine and Lindsey serve up hundreds of steins on a busy night.

“You gotta interlock the handles together,” Lindsey Tomasik said, holding eight stein. “You want to push them all together and pick them all up.”

News 4’s Kelsey Anderson and Gabrielle Mediak will compete in Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race. For more information or to sign up, click here.