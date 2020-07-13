BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Most Amazing Scavenger Hunt is just around the corner!

The annual event benefitting the Salvation Army, will be done from the safety of your car this year.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic we want to be safe, we want to keep our racers safe,” said Laurie Krajna, Director of Development at The Salvation Army of Buffalo. “So the committee came up with this scavenger hunt.”

July 25th starting at 9 am, teams of two will ride in their own cars attempting 25 different challenges. ​​

“Racers will ge their clues all at the same time, they’ll be in their cars ready to go with their partner or whoever you’ve been Covid-safe with,” said Krajna. ​

Teams will make their way through six different areas across the city…solving clues about Buffalo’s architecture and landmarks.

​​”Just take them around town, different things that you’ve seen on the news, that you’ve seen around town that you might nol know where it is,” she said. ​So make sure you have a smart phone and map out your route! ​​

“You might have to take a selfie, you might have to read something at the site and fill in the blanks,” said Krajna. Teams are awarded points per challenge, and the one with the most points by noon is the winner. ​

Organizers say it’s a fun way to help out the Salvation Army of Buffalo. ​​”The demand for those services has gone up immensely in the last couple months,” said Krajna.

​There’s still time to sign up, just head to Buffalosalvationarmy.org/race. ​Some added incentive?​ The winning team gets $1000. ​

And here’s a leg up on the competition..we’re revealing one of the challenges.​ FIND BUFFALO’S TALLEST NAKED MAN.. If you think you know, sign up here!



