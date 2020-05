BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The fireworks scheduled to light the sky Saturday night in Buffalo will be postponed, a spokesperson for the city confirmed Saturday afternoon.

The event “Stand Out to Salute” had been scheduled for 9:30 p.m. tonight.

The fireworks have been postponed due to logistical and other concerns.

The fireworks will be rescheduled to a later date in the summer, according to sponsors.