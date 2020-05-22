Buffalo’s singing cop asking for prayers and support as his family battles the coronavirus

Moe Badger became a sensation, along with his partner for his singing skills, and now, he’s asking all his followers for some support after he and several of his family members contracted the coronavirus.

Badger took to social media asking for prayers and support for himself and his family. Badger declined an on camera interview , but he did say, over the phone, that he was diagnosed on Tuesday and is feeling fine.

This case of Covid19 is one of few in the department

“Currently, I’m happy to say, only three officers currently out that have tested positive for the disease. Since the beginning of this, we’ve had over 66 officers who have been able to return to duty,” said Captain Jeff Rinaldo Buffalo Police Department.

The department has undergone several changes due to the coronavirus, including the use of masks and sanitizing police cars.

“So thankfully, a lot of the precautions and steps we put in place have been paying off pretty good for us,” he said. “Everything from sanitizing our police vehicles, to doing deep cleaning of our police station houses, acquiring more PPE equipment as well cleaning solutions and supplies and wipes and things of that nature.”