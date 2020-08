BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bulk trash collection for the Masten District is this week starting Monday.

Residents in the Masten District are asked to put their bulk trash items at the curb and crews will pick up throughout the week, the City of Buffalo Department of Public Works said.

Residents are asked to follow all parking regulations, especially paper posted signs, during Bulk Trash Week to help crews with the collection process.