Bulls close out regular season with win

The Bulls recorded their 20th win of the season as they closed out the regular season with an 88-84 win over Bowling Green.

The win improves Buffalo to 20-11 on the season and they end conference play with an 11-7 record, finishing tied for third in the MAC conference. However, the Bulls will earn the #5 seed due to tiebreakers and will host #12 Miami on Monday night.

The Bulls shot 54.4% from the floor on Friday night, the first time in MAC play that the Bulls shot over 50% in a game and the first time since shooting 58.3% against Niagara.

Buffalo will begin Mid-American Conference Tournament play on Monday night at Alumni Arena by hosting #12 Miami. Tip-off will be determined following the conclusion of the women’s basketball regular season tomorrow.