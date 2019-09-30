Bulls Honing In On Defense Ahead of 2019-20 Season

The defending back to back MAC Champions, University at Buffalo Men’s basketball team, hit the court for their second official practice on Monday. Now the Bulls know the word new is being thrown around, and associated with them a lot ahead of the season. But they tell me there’s one big thing they’re focusing on this season.

“Defense,” said sophomore forward Jeenathan Williams. “That’s the main thing really. Stressing defense, closeouts, rotations. We’re gonna be a defensive team so we can get up and down, get in transition, get easy points.”

“We still want to play blue collar,” said Bulls Head Coach Jim Whitesell. “We still want to be the tough team that takes charges loose balls, that’s our identity. I think it’s great when you have Davonta Jordan back, who was all defensive team and he’s kind of your defensive wall to begin with. He’s your point of your defense, so that’s a good start. And then you’ve got Jayvon Graves who got the chance to play against a lot of tough players last year, so that’s good in terms of building that mentality is really important.”

“Coach has a word of the week, he’s kind of focused on that,” said Graves. “This week is maturity. Just being mature, stepping up everyday, getting one percent better.”

The first game action for the Bulls just about a month away when they host to Daemen College in an exhibition match-up on October 24th.