Bulls Motivated After Returning From The Bye Week

Even after falling to 0-2 in the MAC, the University at Buffalo football team knows there’s a whole lot of parity in the conference. The Bulls say there’s still a whole lot to play for, and they don’t feel a sense of added pressure as they gear up for the second half of the season.

“If you’re 0-2 in conference play, I think we know we need to play well and find a way to get a win,” said Bulls head coach Lance Leipold. “I don’t think our players, and I know it’s not through my messages or the assistants, think that we need to go out and do anything superhuman. That’s not how it works. We keep going back to all the little things that we have to get better at and hopefully that’ll payoff and get us a win.”

“I wouldn’t call it added pressure, I would call it more of a motivation,” added Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease. “0-2 is obviously not what we want to be. We want to win the rest of the season out. We want to go to the MAC Championship, get to a Bowl Game. We’ve got to use it as motivation and we can’t look at anything negative.”

“With the losses we took, close games, at this point in the season we’ve got to push through,” said running back Kevin Marks. “No excuses, just fight, fight till the end.”

The Bulls have yet to say who will start under center against Akron. Leipold acknowledged Matt Myers is still working through his injury, but he expressed his confidence in both Myers and Kyle Vantrease moving forward this season. Leipold added the team should have a little bit of a clearer picture in the next 48 hours. Kickoff set for 3:30pm against the Zips.