Bulls officially introduced in the Bahamas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In just about two weeks, the UB football team will be enjoying the sunshine and hopefully their first postseason win when they battle Charlotte in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.



While it’s snowing here in Buffalo, head coach Lance Leipold and athletic director Mark Alnutt traded in the heavy winter coats in exchange for some sunshine as they had the chance to introduce the program to the Bahamas on Thursday.

“The hospitality, the weather, Atlantis resort speaks for itself — t’s unbelievable,” Leipold said. “I’m a person that believes in people and hospitality and, they welcomed us and people want to make this a special experience for our student athletes is really what’s resonated with me since I’ve been here. I can’t wait for our team to get down here to meet everyone.”

While there is excitement surrounding UB’s international destination this postseason, they program has one goal heading down to the Bahamas.



“We’ve taken a step to go to consecutive bowl games but haven’t been able to get a bowl win. For us, it’s a part of the preparation to be able to win the bowl game.” Alnutt explained. “And for us, we’re going to strive hard to get. I feel like, we put everything together, we want to walk away with our first bowl win.

The Bulls and 49ers hit the field on Friday, December 20th. Both teams are in search of their first bowl wins in program history.