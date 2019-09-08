Bulls start strong, but fall to #15 Penn State

Buffalo quarterback Matt Myers (10) passes as Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor (54) pressures him in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – By halftime Saturday night, Happy Valley was not the happiest place in the college football world.

Redshirt-freshman quarterback and West Seneca native Matt Myers was sensational in the first half, throwing for 180 yards and touchdowns to lead the Bulls into the break, before a costly pick-6 early in the third quarter turned the tide in a 45-13 loss to #15 Penn State.

Myers finished the game completing 16 of his 31 attempts for 236 yards.

The interception return for a touchdown highlighted a 28-point third quarter by the Nittany Lions.

After UB’s defense forced a fumble on PSU’s opening drive in the second half, Myers stared down Antonio Nunn, which allowed cornerback John Reid to jump the route and go 37-yards untouched to put Penn State up 14-10.

That helped ignite the Nittany Lions’ offense as well, as quarterback Sean Clifford would connect with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 23-yard score to make it a 21-10 game.

The Bulls would pull within 21-13 following a 27-yard field goal from Alex McNulty but that would be as close as UB would get the rest of the night.

Noah Cain would push the Penn State lead out to 28-13 following a short two-yard rushing score. Clifford added two more passing touchdowns to end the night.

Jaret Patterson led the way on the ground rushing for 75 yards. Kevin Marks added 70.