BurgerFest 2020 canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – BurgerFest 2020 has been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival had been scheduled for July 18 in the Village of Hamburg.

“Even though this is mid-April, our festival takes months to plan and it is hard to imagine going from our current self-quarantine state and the necessity of wearing masks to being with crowds of people partying together this summer,” said Eileen Hotho, BurgerFest co-chair.

Hotho added that the festival is scheduled to be back in 2021, on July 17.

