Buried puppies rescued in Spain

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

SPAIN (CBS News) — Members of Spain’s Civil Guard rescued six German Shepherd puppies earlier this month after agents received a tip that the newborns had been buried alive. The agency released video of the puppies reunited with their mom.

