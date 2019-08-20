Buried puppies rescued in Spain

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) - The Virginia Zoo has welcomed three times the cuteness! Red Panda mom Masu and dad Timur are the proud parents of triplets and the public gets the chance to help name them.

The cubs, two boys and a girl, were born on June 18 and each weighed a mere five ounces. The zoo is happy to report they each weigh more than a pound now and are thriving.