ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) says an incident involving an inmate at Attica Correctional Facility led to a correction officer needing to be hospitalized.

According to the union, the incident happened this past Sunday when smoke was seen coming from an inmate’s cell. More officers subsequently responded.

Inside the cell, the union says the inmate’s electronic tablet was “on the floor, smoldering and emitting smoke.”

As a result, they say the inmate was removed from the cell and staff went inside to extinguish the tablet.

The NYSCOPBA says one officer had to be taken to ECMC “after he had a hard time walking, developed disorientation, diminished hand strength and confusion after being exposed to the smoke.”

Four other officers and a sergeant suffered burning eyes, noses and throats, and were treated at the infirmary. They remained on duty.

The union says it appears the inmate “intentionally tampered with his tablet to set it on fire.”