Business is “blooming” this Mother’s Day for local sisters

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After fighting thyroid cancer, new business KrisBrig Creative LLC. is “blooming,” for twin sisters from Cheektowaga.

Brigette and Kristen Brzezniak create flower displays that will last far beyond Mother’s Day. ​

It’s been said, twins share an unparalleled connection. The sisters not only share a company, but the pair has also shared some serious hardship.

“In 2012, Kristen was diagnosed with thyroid cancer,” said sister, Brigette. “In 2013 we got into a bad car accident that resulted in many back surgeries for me, several for Kristen. “

Then five years later , Brigette was also diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

“It really limited much of years we spent in our twenties. Once we hit 30 we had some good ideas. And we’re like let’s run with that and out came the birth of KrisBrig Creative.”

They’ve been creating solo wood flower bouquets since last July. And the idea stemmed from one of their trips to Roswell.

“They were trying to get me a present and surprisingly you couldn’t get fresh flowers at Roswell because of the immunity compromisation there,” said Brigette Brzezniak.

Kristen Brzezniak came up with the idea to create life-like flowers out of solo wood. A dip-dying process with vibrant acrylic paint brings the flowers to life.

Orders can be customized to the exact flower and color you choose. And the twins say the product is perfect for those with allergies.

The price varies based on the amount of flowers in each bouquet.



After fighting cancer and turning their dreams into a reality, the sisters hope their story inspires others to do the same.

“If it’s something you really want, go for it,” said Kristen Brzezniak. “Make things happen.”

To ensure your “forever flowers” make it in time for Mother’s Day, order by Wednesday May 6th, 2020.

To order or find more information, head here.



Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.