Business is booming at local pool store as pools, hot tubs and outdoor equipment is in high demand

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – If you’re looking to buy a pool or a hot tub, you’re going to be waiting for a while. Business is booming at Gary Pools & Leisure and those items are in high demand.

“Sales have been through the charts,” said owner Todd Schupbach. “All the swimming pools are selling like hot cakes, all the hot tubes are selling like hot cakes, all the patio furniture is blowing out the door left and right.”

Schupbach says sales are up by 500 percent. He says business usually picks up around this time of year, but not this much.

“I’ve been in the business for 44 years and have never seen it this crazy,” he said.

As people cancel their vacations, Schupbach says people are turning their attention to fixing up their backyards.

“People are redirecting funds that they would normally be investing there, into a vacation in their backyard and they’re going to get to enjoy this a heck of a lot longer,” he said.

If you want to buy a new pool, the wait extends through 2021.

“That’s filling up quick already,” he said. “If you’re thinking that this is gonna last probably better get in line.”Schubach said.

Pools aren’t the only item in high demand. If you’re looking to buy something like a kayak, at Gear for Adventure, those items are also flying off the shelf.

“Kayaks are going crazy, anything outdoors is basically going crazy,” said Gear for Adventure owner Kevin Beckwith.

Sales at Gear for Adventure is up 60 percent. Beckwith says they are completely out of kayaks. They do have orders coming in, but he says those are already spoken for. They do rent kayaks for $40 a day.

Besides being excited business is picking up, Beckwith says he’s excited people are being active and spending time with their families.

“I think it’s because we have to be socially distant and being outside is a good way to be socially distant,” he said. “It’s something that we think everyone should be doing anyway and this is just sort of a catalyst to get people out there and enjoy the outdoors.”

