Business is booming in the Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- New businesses are opening in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village after several others closed over the past two years.

The Elmwood strip has seen a boom in recent months with small businesses coming back , including a jeweler, a skincare store,a CBD store, and a restaurant.

This follows a challenging couple of years during which former businesses closed or moved elsewhere in the city after the former Women and Children’s Hospital on Bryant closed in late 2017.



Business owners say choosing to open up shop in the village was easy.

“I’ve lived in Buffalo for a long time and the Elmwood Village is always where it’s been at as far as shopping goes and there’s a lot that goes on in this area. I have a shop already on Hertel, I had one there for three years before we opened this shop and I wanted to expand,” said Phil Machemer, owner of Revolver Records .

The former site of the hospital is slated to become a a mixed-use building of commercial and residential properties. The Elmwood Village Association’s executive director says bringing life into that building will lead to more energy coming back to the village.