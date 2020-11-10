Business owners in Erie County stress regulations will hurt the restaurant industry even more

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Restaurants are now forced to limit their seating to a maximum of four people at a table, under the state’s Yellow Zone guidelines. The guidelines could become more severe if there continues to be a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Restaurants are an easy target for them,” Rocco Termini, who owns Tappo Italian Restaurant, said. “There have been no outbreaks of COVID-19 caused by restaurants why are restaurants the target?”

Termini has spent months meeting each regulation the state requires during the coronavirus pandemic. Including, adding more outdoor dining options.

He says not only is he losing business, it’s going to cause people to gather elsewhere in a less safe environment.

“What’s happening, because you’re making restrictions on bars and restaurants is that you’re forcing people to have house parties, you’re forcing them to go into unrestricted environments,” Termini said.

Jay McCarthy is the owner of The Place in Buffalo and says if there’s more restrictions on bars and restaurants many won’t make it.

“Give us a chance. I understand limiting the numbers but we’re coming into a holiday time, and for us here it’s a very busy time, it’s what makes our entire year,” McCarthy said. “The government has to figure out a way to help us out a little bit more. Otherwise it’s going to be a long hard difficult winter for not only us but for all the rest of the restaurants in the area.”

“It just doesn’t make sense why they would do something to hurt our industry when we are working tirelessly and keep on adjusting to all the regulations and rules that they keep putting on us,” said Brandon Carr who owns the restaurant The Quarter.

County officials say limiting the amount of people who can be seated at a table could help limit the spread. The Yellow Zone also requires bars and restaurants to close by midnight.