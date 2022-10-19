BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local startup accelerator 43North has just announced the final eight startups selected to compete in Thursday’s 8th annual finals round.

The finals will kick off at 6 p.m. at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. The event is sold out, but it can be live-streamed on 43North’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

The eight selected finalists are:

Otrafy – supplier management software

Lilu – massager and bra for nursing

Agape Wellness – relationship wellness app

AMPAworks – inventory task automator

Phood – connects student meal plans with delivery services

CAHill TECH – field-based construction educator

Mod Tech Labs – makes 3D content creation simple

Twipes – flushable and biodegradable wipes

Finalists will compete in front of a live audience for one of five spots in 43North’s portfolio and an investment of $1 million.