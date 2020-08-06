Amherst wrests control of high profile vacant lot from NYC billionaire

ANHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York City businessman John Catsimatidis is vowing to carry on his fight with the Town of Amherst over a vacant lot that used to be a gas station.

The billionaire activist is upset over the town’s hostile takeover of the high profile property that was a Red Apple convenience store that used to belong to one of Catsimatidis’s companies.

Catsimatidis controls a number of corporate firms, including United Refining of Warren, Pennsylvania, which owns the Kwik Fill and Red Apple chains.

The lot sat vacant for more than 20 years at the corner of Kenmore Avenue and Niagara Falls Boulevard just blocks from the University at Buffalo’s South Campus, which town officials call the southern “gateway” into Amherst from Buffalo and Tonawanda.

Amherst officials decided to buy the property from Catsimatidis, who rejected the offers as too low, and when the town forced a sale through a legal proceeding known as eminent domain, Catsimatidis challenged it in court and lost.

“I don’t care about the money, we give away millions,” said Catsimatidis by phone. “It is about the point, professional politicians decide to do that to individuals, and if they can do it to me, they can do it to anybody.”

Town officials ruled the corner lot is too small to develop for commercial use, even for another convenience store, so, the town bought the former beauty salon next door to the lot adding more breathing room for development of the corner.

“It is too small to be developed as anything else,” said town attorney Stanley Sliwa. “The only value it has is in relation to the next door lot which we own. If you develop both of those you could do something with it, but we own the whole corner now.”

Town officials are considering a number of plans for the property, including a small pocket park, a turnaround and shelter for Metro buses, or a farmers market.

Catsimatidis is now planning to challenge the town’s latest offer for the lot, in court, which was about $81,000.