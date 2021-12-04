BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who has been very vocal in support of Starbucks employees’ efforts to form a union, will be joining Buffalo workers for a town hall meeting Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.
Sanders recently met with Starbucks Workers United in its attempts to establish the first unionized Starbucks in the country and has stood in solidarity with the group, as stores on Elmwood Avenue, Genesee Street and Camp Road are voting on possible unionization through Dec. 8.
“I’m proud to stand with [Starbucks Workers United] in their fight for decent wages and decent working conditions,” Sanders tweeted last week. “Starbucks is raking in record profits in 2021. They are not a struggling company. So why are they working so hard to defeat workers’ efforts to form a union?”
The town hall will be streaming live Monday at this link.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Construction begins on Phase II of “Allen Street Complete” project
- Bernie Sanders to join Buffalo Starbucks workers for town hall Monday
- Bennett falls to Carmel 42-12 in Class AA State Championship game
- CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal
- Lancaster Police report three stolen vehicles in the village Friday night