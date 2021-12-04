Bernie Sanders to join Buffalo Starbucks workers for town hall Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who has been very vocal in support of Starbucks employees’ efforts to form a union, will be joining Buffalo workers for a town hall meeting Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

Sanders recently met with Starbucks Workers United in its attempts to establish the first unionized Starbucks in the country and has stood in solidarity with the group, as stores on Elmwood Avenue, Genesee Street and Camp Road are voting on possible unionization through Dec. 8.

In my view, Starbucks — a company with record-breaking profits of over $8 BILLION this quarter alone — can absolutely afford to negotiate with its workers in good faith.



Join me and Starbucks workers in Buffalo, NY on Monday to discuss why they're organizing to join a union. pic.twitter.com/w9lajaNVEv — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 4, 2021

“I’m proud to stand with [Starbucks Workers United] in their fight for decent wages and decent working conditions,” Sanders tweeted last week. “Starbucks is raking in record profits in 2021. They are not a struggling company. So why are they working so hard to defeat workers’ efforts to form a union?”

The town hall will be streaming live Monday at this link.