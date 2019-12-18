Common Council demands answers from ‘slumlord’ owner of doomed building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–City lawmakers are demanding an absentee landlord answer to the dilapidated conditions of his historic properties in downtown Buffalo. One of those buildings, at 435 Ellicott Street was so unsafe city officials had to demolish it.

But now the landlord is trying to sell the other properties, and his lawyer is referring city lawmakers’ questions to the prospective buyer.

The owner of record is Buffalo Properties, Limited, which is controlled by Bruce Adler, who has a Nyack, N.Y. address. Adler has owned a cluster of historic downtown buildings downtown since 2000, but city officials say it has been 20 years of neglect.

The Common Council invited absentee landlord Bruce Adler to explain the dilapidated condition of his downtown properties, but the Council apparently got stiffed.

At a meeting of the Council’s Community Development Committee, Tuesday, Council President Darius Pridgen announced he had received a letter from Adler’s attorney informing the Council Buffalo Properties, Ltd. is selling their Buffalo holdings, and to talk to the businessman who is the process of buying the properties.

Pridgen was livid, “This Council has asked them to come into this Council and explain what happened with a building collapse that could have killed people. They did not show up, their attorney did not show up.”

While the doomed building at 435 Ellicott Street had to be torn down for safety reasons, there is growing concern about the other properties Adler owns.

City officials have said one of the buildings along a row of shuttered structures on North Oak Street might actually be in worse shape than the doomed building on Ellicott Street, and it needs immediate shoring up.

Councilman David Franczyk said he has seen landlords avoiding responsibility for derelict properties in his Fillmore District, “So this is finding the worst slumlords, and this guy has got to be at the top of the list because he is a slumlord, there is no two ways about it.”

The loss of the historic building on Ellicott St. has led to a lot of finger pointing at city officials, so councilmembers are calling on Adler, or a representative, to explain how his properties got so rundown.

South District Councilman Chris Scanlon said blame the owner, “A lot of blame was being thrown around at different people, but the blame falls squarely on Buffalo Ltd., and for them to not appear is absolutely unacceptable.”

A spokesman for the prospective buyer of Adler’s properties, Legacy Development told News 4 he plans to meet with city officials later this week to come up with a plan to shore up those weather-beaten buildings, before their conditions get worse.