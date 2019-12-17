Common Council sets the pace for building owners to ‘go green’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo businesses interested in converting to clean, green energy now have an affordable way of handling the upfront costs. The City of Buffalo has opted into a program that helps commercial property owners pay for the conversion.

The program, Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE, provides private investor backed loans for commercial business owners to invest in clean, sustainable energy, or energy conservation measures.

Replacing old inefficient windows, weatherizing buildings, or converting to green energy sources, such as solar panels can be expensive, and it can take years for the energy savings to offset the upfront cost of conversion.

Buffalo’s Common Council voted to opt into the program, last Tuesday, and Mayor Byron Brown signed the measure, so building owners can participate in the eco-friendly program.

Delaware District Councilman Joel Feroleto introduced the measure, “Allows building owners to access funds to do upgrades to their building which make their buildings more energy efficient.”

Feroleto said building owners can use the funds to improve energy efficiency in new construction, or retrofit an existing building and C-PACE can finance up to 100 percent of the cost.

The private investment group, Energy Improvement Corporation provides the funding, which Feroleto said is necessary because commercial banks often consider energy improvement loans risky.

Feroleto said a C-PACE loan becomes a lien on the property, which practically guarantees repayment.

“If it is a 20- or 25-year loan, it attaches to the property. If the property changes hands it still stays there with the property and so from investors, it is seen as a safe investment.”

The best part of the program, Feroleto said, might be the loans are privately-funded, the city is not involved in the financial transaction.

“I think it is going to be a win-win for everyone because it is good for the environment, and it also helps building owners access the funds, and it does not cost the City of Buffalo or taxpayers anything.”

Owners of commercial property in Buffalo can find more information about C-PACE here.