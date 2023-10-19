BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Geico is laying off 6% of its workers nationwide, roughly 2,000 employees, including around 5.5% of its workforce in Western New York, according to a letter from the auto insurance company’s CEO obtained by News 4. A Geico corporate office is located in Getzville.

“This very difficult decision was not taken lightly. We recognize we’re saying goodbye to beloved colleagues and friends, and as a leadership team we are committed to supporting those affected in the days ahead,” the letter from CEO Todd Combs said. The moves hopes to “better position [Geico] for long-term profitability and growth.”

Those affected by the sudden decision to let employees go will be contacted Thursday, according to the letter.

Combs pledged in the letter to offer career transition assistance to workers that were let go, including career coaching sessions, resume assistance, on-demand interviewing and networking resources.

In addition, the letter emphasized a push for Geico workers to return to the office.

Employees not affected by layoffs will soon receive a “required number of in-office days based on customer and business needs,” which is a “shift from what has been the practice across most companies” recently, the letter stated. This new policy will be fully implemented by Jan. 1, 2024.

The exact number of Western New York Geico employees affected by the layoffs is not currently known.

