Historic building crumbles a second time, wrecking crew takes over

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Susan Adamucci has been trying to get back inside Two Wheels Bakery and Café, her restaurant on Ellicott Street, since city officials condemned the building following a partial collapse on August 21.

Adamucci was planning to move her kitchen equipment to a new location in Black Rock, next week, but those plans crumbled, along with upper sections of the building, Wednesday morning.

Within hours after the second partial collapse, fire officials ordered an emergency demolition. Adamucci is losing everything, and she blames her out of town landlord, “The landlord has made a conscious decision not to fix the building.”

The owner of record for the 119-year-old building is Buffalo Properties, Ltd., but the firm has an Upper Nyack address, and developer Rocco Termini, who owns adjacent property says Buffalo Properties has other buildings in the area that are just as bad.

“I have done everything I could possibly do to get somebody to pay attention to the condition of these buildings and nothing has been done for 15 years.”

Termini owns a building adjacent to the cafe, which was also damaged. It houses the Toutant bar, which has been damaged before, and Termini has even taken Buffalo Properties Ltd to court over it.

“You know what the judge told me the last time I went to court? Fix this building, and I did.”

James Roberts, Toutant’s owner and chef, is hoping to recover soon from this latest setback, “We’ve got a lot of reservations, gift cards, all that stuff. It isd a tough day. We are going to call everybody off today and tomorrow. We have a decent amount of product that we are going to have to worry about, but as long as nobody was hurt.”

City officials closed off Ellicott Street between Chippewa Street and St. Michaels Place, during the demolition, and expect the street to remain closed until the work is completed.