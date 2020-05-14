Holland America announces layoffs, furloughs for all staff

1  of  2
Business
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle-based cruise line Holland America said Thursday it will lay off, furlough or reduce the hours or pay of all of its employees based on shore because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Seattle Times reports that nearly 2,000 people will be laid off.

Most of Holland America’s land-bound staff work in Seattle and Santa Clarita, California.

The company says a no-sail order from federal health officials means the company is not generating revenue. The cruise line canceled all of its voyages out of Seattle last week.

