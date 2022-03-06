BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buff State is partnering with JCPenney to offer students a great selection of dress apparel for their future careers.

The JCPenney store at Walden Galleria’s hosted a “Suit Up” event Sunday. Buff State career development staff were there to help students with fitting and fashion choices. The event helped students figure out what to wear in their preferred professional setting.

JCPenney is also generously offering these students up to 60% off of select items during the event.