Labor Day 2019 gives WNY labor leaders a lift

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The evidence was right there in the annual Labor Day Parade in South Buffalo–more local labor groups taking part in the march from the Irish Center down Abbott Road to Cazenovia Park, feeling like the key to getting their share of the improving economy is through organizing.

The economy is up and unemployment is down, but they also know that a possible downturn could bring all this crashing down.

Baristas at Spot Coffee voting in favor of joining a union drew national attention, which some feel could fuel a new trend among workers in the food service industry.

Labor leaders also point out Hollywood’s new love affair with Western New York has spawned an uptick in union activity among those in front of the cameras, and those working behind the scenes, such as stage crews, technical workers, and film editors.

Richard Lipsitz, president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, named three new unions that have joined the Federation since last Labor Day, “as the result of struggles that have been successfully concluded. It was the Wendt’s issue out in Cheektowaga, it was the Spot Coffee, and SAG-AFTRA has brought a group in, related to the movie industry in Western New York.”

SAG-AFTRA represents actors in movies and on television, and many of the on-camera journalists seen on television, including in Buffalo.

Lipsitz did cite some areas of concern related to the growth of what is known as the “giga economy”, where workers are hired as needed, but as subcontractors, not actual employees.

He gave examples such as Lyft and Uber drivers, and pointed out giga workers are a growing trend in the tech industry, especially on the West Coast.

The state of New York has a reputation for strong support of unions, going back to the very first Labor Day parade that was held in New York City more than 135 years ago. Upstate cities such as Buffalo have also played important roles in the labor movement.