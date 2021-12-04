McKinley Mall gives local business owners exposure and opportunity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The McKinley Mall is giving local business owners a chance to organize with a farmers market and craft vendor show to give businesses and the mall more exposure.

Continuing until Dec. 18, over 110 local businesses are participating in this event. The organizer, Kristin Kuczka, says she is currently accepting any local business owner to come down and take part in this collaborative gift to the community.

“People think the malls are dying and some people think the McKinley Mall isn’t even open anymore,” Kuczka said. “But we are open… it is full of of small businesses with local owners.”