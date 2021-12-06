Niagara County accepting grant applications for small business COVID funds

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday, Rich Andres, chairman of the Economic Development Committee for Niagara County, announced applications are now available for the county’s COVID Relief for Small Business Grant Program.

According to Andres, Niagara County was awarded $1 million in funding for the program, and grants of up to $50,000 are available to for-profit businesses in the county with 25 or fewer employees. Applicants must be able to explain how the pandemic has negatively affected their business and, if applicable, show at least a 20 percent loss in revenue between 2019-20.

The county is also partnering with the NCCC Small Business Development Center to provide management and technical assistance to any applicant. The application can be found here. For more information, potential applicants can call (716) 278-8760.