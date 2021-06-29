G-20 talks in Italy yields pledge to fight hunger in Africa

Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio arrives at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France and Italy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

MATERA, Italy (AP) — A meeting of G-20 foreign ministers on Tuesday has wrapped up with officials vowing to boost efforts to fight hunger in the world in the wake of the pandemic, especially in Africa, as well as climate change.

But there were also notes of discord, with Germany and China taking jabs at each other over vaccine policy for developing countries.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who hosted the meeting, said the nations have a duty to battle hunger in Africa, arguing that assistance projects will also impact migration from the continent to Europe.

“The G-20 has the duty to sustain Africa in emerging from a difficult period,” Di Maio told a closing news conference.

“We must do it in a way so that in Africa, people aren’t forced any more to abandon their country and their territory, and I don’t think anyone can carry out this battle alone,” Di Maio said.

Italy currently holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20, which accounts for more than half the world’s population and some 80% of its GDP.

The Italian minister announced that Italy would host a conference in October in Rome focused on Africa, which has “enormous possibility of growth.” He urged the G-20 countries to “act together to unleash this enormous potential.”

In what Di Maio described as a “concrete” declaration, a final document emerged from the day’s sessions, one of which was held jointly with development ministers. He said the participants reiterated “the common commitment against food insecurity” in much of the world.

“Beyond the differences and distances among some countries present at the G-20 table, we are all in agreement on climate change, sustainability, on the great issues that today can only be resolved with global cooperation,” he said.

But there were some sharp exchanges involving some of the major powers during the day.

Arriving, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said it was “important that we sit together in this round with countries like Russia and China, and that we openly address the fact that we do not think much of their vaccine diplomacy.”

Maas was referring to China and Russia providing or selling their own produced vaccines to less developed countries, although some European countries, including Hungary and San Marino, were eager to get the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Some in the West believe China and Russia have been supplying their vaccines to poorer countries in order to bolster their power.

Neither China nor Russia sent their foreign ministers. China’s minister, Wang Yi , addressed the G-20 meeting remotely and jabbed back at Maas.

China, he said, “has supplied more than 450 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 100 countries.” The Chinese minister took a swipe at Western nations, adding that countries able to supply vaccines ought to ”avoid restrictions on exports and excessive hording” of vaccines,

Di Maio, in welcoming the ministers, declared that “in an interconnected world, multilateralism and international cooperation are the only effective instruments in facing global challenges. We have had an example of that with the vaccines.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken built on Di Maio’s premise in his opening remarks.

“To bring the pandemic to an end, we must get more vaccine to more places,” Blinken said. “Multilateral cooperation will be key to stop this global health crisis.”

Blinken took the occasion to tout U.S. contributions to COVAX, the U.N.-backed program to get vaccines to needy nations, which include around 500 million Pfizer doses and 80 million other doses.

Germany’s Maas signaled urgency on the vaccine front. “I think the main thing now is to quickly create alternatives so that countries, regions like Africa, for example, are able to be supplied with more vaccine more quickly,” he told AP.

Maas added that “the focus now definitely has to be on providing the supply chains, but also the production facilities, with new possibilities,” Maas said.

The decision earlier this year by President Joe Biden’s administration to return to the climate change fight and help lead it has heartened advocates pressing for urgent tackling of climate change threats. Last year, under the Trump administration, the United States became the only country to leave the 2015 agreement.

___

D’Emilio reported from Rome.