Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Profit at Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway rises 17%

Business
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, said Saturday that its second-quarter profit rose 17% as its gains from its investments rose.

Berkshire owns several companies, including battery maker Duracell and underwear seller Fruit of the Loom. It also has major investments in well-known corporations, including soda company Coca-Cola Co. and iPhone maker Apple Inc.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire said it had net income of $14 billion, or $8,608 per Class A share, in the April to June quarter. That’s up from $12 billion, or $7,301 per Class A share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Buffett has said Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely. By that measure, its earnings fell 11% to $6.1 billion.

Total revenue rose 2% to $63.6 billion.

Berkshire said its second-quarter results excludes earnings from its 26.7% stake in cheese and ketchup company Kraft Heinz, because the statements were not yet made available to Berkshire. It plans to record those earnings at a later time.

The company also said it was sitting on more than $122 billion in cash, up from more than $114 billion at the end of March.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss