Queen City Landing raises the stakes, and objections, on the waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The developer for Queen City Landing, the high rise housing project conceived for Buffalo’s Outer Harbor has unveiled a new set of plans that call for nearly doubling the number of housing units for the waterfront development.

In addition to the 20-story tower of luxury apartments that is part of his original proposal, project manager Gerald Buchheit plans to add a six story mixed-use development, a three story townhome unit, and dedicated green space at the site of the old Freezer Queen warehouse.

Sam Magavern of the Partnership for the Public Good, one of the groups opposing Queen City Landing, believes the Lake Erie waterfront is inappropriate for such a large housing development.

“It has still got the 20-story tower but now it adds more housing alongside it. For us, that makes it even worse because we don’t think housing is really a good use for the land out on the Outer Harbor.”

Buchheit responded that Queen City Landing will make the Outer Harbor more accessible to the public.

“We are putting the public at the front door, opening this former industrial site to the public like never before, and creating a vibrant, year-round destination on the Outer Harbor.”

The cost of the project is rising, too, it is now estimated to reach $180 million, and because Buchheit is submitting new plans to Buffalo’s Planning Board, officials believe Queen City Landing will have to start the city’s approval process all over again.

A spokesman for Queen City Landing LLC said, the project is divided into 4 zones, and they will be developed mostly separately, which could take 12 years to complete.