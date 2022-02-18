Rachel’s Mediterranean to open new North Buffalo location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill will be opening another location in Western New York, as construction is set to begin at 2350 Delaware Ave., near the intersection of Hertel Avenue.

Rachel’s is once again teaming up with Concept Construction Corp. for the construction and development of the new location. Concept Construction is also building Rachel’s upcoming Tonawanda location at 3589 Delaware Ave.

“Consistency is a key component to a successful project,” said Vince Ricotta, VP of Business Development at Concept Construction. “Our companies communicate well with one another and that is the basis for our business success together.”

“This location will feature an outdoor patio dining area along with all the newest standards in our interior upgrades, of which we are incorporating in each of our new locations,” said Rachel’s Director of Operations Brandon Guzda.

According to Ricotta, Guzda is “laser focused” and has plans for a number of new locations for 2022-23.