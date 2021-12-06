Remodeled Tops store to showcase $2 million renovation at Thursday’s “Grand Re-Opening”

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday, Dec. 9, Tops Friendly Markets at 2351 Maple Rd. will be unveiling changes made as part of its $2 million renovation at 11 a.m.

The remodel boasts an expanded assortment of products, as well as renewed paint and decorative awnings on the exterior of the building and a renovated lobby. Inside the store, patrons will find energy-efficient equipment and LED lighting to enhance the customer experience. Self-check outs, digital menu screens and assorted interior décor have also been added, with renovations done to the customer restrooms, too.

“When it comes to freshness, convenience and variety, you’ll find everything here at your newly remodeled Amherst store,” said store manager Jeff Talarczyk. “And with all of the inspiring products, including a larger floral section, a wider selection of domestic and imported cheeses and an expanded Brew Market, guests are sure to enjoy all we have to offer.”

Talarczyk invites the community to join in the Grand Re-Opening celebration for a chance to win prizes such as $1,000 Tops gift cards, club level tickets for a hockey night in Buffalo or a Holiday Valley family ski package. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days re-opening weekend, Dec. 11 and 12.