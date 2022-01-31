Restaurant Association calls for more money to be put into Revitalization Fund

(WIVB) — COVID-19 has ravaged the restaurant industry, and with the Omicron variant surging in some areas, many are calling on the government to take action.

The New York State Restaurant Association wants Federal lawmakers to put more money into the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. It was created back in 2020 to help businesses struggling to survive. They also want the state to allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol-to-go permanently.

The State Restaurant Association surveyed its members and found that 86% say they are less profitable now than before the pandemic.