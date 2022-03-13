BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ristorante Lombardo at 1198 Hertel Ave. in North Buffalo held an event Sunday at noon to mark the beginning of the restaurant’s new expansion.

According to General Manager Tommy Lombardo, the family-owned restaurant will be adding a three-season patio, in addition to an aesthetic refresh of the building’s façade, which will bring it right up to the sidewalk.

“After 47 years at our original location in North Buffalo, we are thrilled to continue our growth and to be investing yet again in our community,” said owner Thomas Lombardo, “Hertel Avenue is doing better than ever, it’s thriving; we are extremely grateful to be a part of it.”

Buffalo Councilmember Joel Feroleto was also on hand for the event.

“It is impressive to see this large of an investment taking place, especially by a place, especially by a small business whose industry was hit hard by the pandemic,” Feroleto said. “Ristorante Lombardo has been a staple in the North Buffalo community for 47 years, and I am excited for the atmosphere this expansion will create, that will further enhance the walkability of Hertel Avenue.”

Ristorante Lombardo has been open since 1975 and is in its third generation of ownership. Tommy Lombardo said the restaurant, like many of its neighbors, is proud to help continue the growth and beautification of the street. For more information on the restaurant, visit their website or their Facebook page.