Special needs families treat lawmakers to breakfast, ask for help

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Developmental Disabilities Alliance of Western New York, (DDAWNY) held its 10th annual Family Committee Legislative Breakfast, Friday, at the Millenium Hotel in Cheektowaga.

DDAWNY’s Family Committee organized the meeting with state lawmakers from the Buffalo area to share their frustrations and fears— in a non-partisan way–of trying to get services for their loved ones with developmental disabilities.

Barb DeLong, a co-chair of the Family Committee, said parents are worried the organizations that serve their children might have to close, “because they are not like a business where you can raise your price. So if they don’t get reimbursed appropriately they can’t continue to provide the services.”

Delong is among the many parents who are the primary caregivers for their children, but their young ones are getting older–they are adults–and right now there is a severe shortage of workers who provide direct care.

“The wages are minimum wage. They used to be 33 percent more than minimum wage. The job is not valued by Albany.”

Yolanda Morris has 17-year-old twins, Aaron and Alijah, who need special care, although Aaron, is non-verbal, and is unable to care for himself.

Morris said Aaron and Alijah’s future care is a scary proposition because of their caregivers’ low pay, and the agencies she turns to can’t afford to pay those workers enough to keep them.

“They get to know your children and they want to be part of those communities, but they can’t stay because of lack of funding. That is a problem.”

Three years ago, direct care workers and the families that depend on them rallied for higher wages in Albany, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised their pay by $55 million, but that is no longer enough.

Advocates point out those care workers’ pay was one third higher than minimum wage 5 years ago, but now some of those workers are getting paid less than the minimum wage for fast food workers.