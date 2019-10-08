Stocks skid as US raises tensions ahead of China talks

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo specialist John Alatzas works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Increased tensions ahead of U.S.-China trade negotiations knocked stocks broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday and stretched the market’s losses deeper into a fourth week.

The U.S. blacklisted a group of Chinese companies after claiming that their technology plays a role in the repression of China’s Muslim minority groups. The latest move casts more doubt on whether the world’s two largest economies will find a resolution to their long-running and economically damaging trade war. Envoys from the U.S. and China are preparing for another round of negotiations this week.

Technology stocks were among the biggest losers as chipmakers absorbed the impact of the latest U.S. restrictions on sales to China. The sector has shouldered much of the volatility from swings in trade war sentiment because many of the companies face bigger risks to sales and supply chains.

Several medical device makers knocked down health care stocks. Thermo Fisher fell 4.9% and Boston Scientific slid 5.8%. Banks also dropped as bond yields fell. Bank of America shed 1.6%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.55% late Monday. It had been down earlier in the day in a signal that investors were heading for low-risk investments amid the trade war turmoil. Utilities and real estate companies, both safe-play sectors, held up better than the rest of the market.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index fell 0.6% as of 2:37 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 88 points, or 0.3%, to 26,389. The Nasdaq dropped 0.6%.

Smaller company stocks took the brunt of the selling, sending the Russell 2000 index 1.3% lower.

Major stock indexes in Europe finished broadly lower after the British government warned that chances of a separation deal with the European Union are fading. The U.K. is on track to leave the 19-nation block on Oct. 31 but doesn’t yet have an agreement on trade in place.

ANALYST’S TAKE: Investors had to digest yet another surprise escalation in the U.S. trade war, adding another worry to a plate full of political and economic concerns.

“The jockeying for position in front of the Thursday and Friday meetings in Washington has intensified perhaps more than the market could have imagined,” said Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG.

TRADE WAR: Despite the escalation in the trade dispute, Chinese representatives were scheduled to meet with their U.S. counterparts in Washington on Thursday for the two nation’s latest round of negotiations.

The two governments have made conciliatory gestures ahead of the talks including lifting or postponing punitive tariffs. But there has been no sign of progress toward settling their core disputes over China’s trade surplus and technology ambitions.

Beijing is resisting U.S. pressure to roll back plans for government-led development of global competitors in robotics and other technologies.

The two sides have raised import duties on billions of dollars of each other’s goods, fueling fears their dispute might tip the global economy into recession.

LOSING ITS SPARK: Energy stocks are having a rough year, and analysts expect the sector could be in for more pain when companies report third quarter results later this month.

Energy is the biggest loser among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors. It’s down 4.9% for the year so far and is the worst performing sector so far this month.

The stocks are likely to get hammered again when energy companies report their quarterly results. The sector is expected to report a nearly 10% drop in revenue for the third quarter due to a 19% decline in crude oil prices from a year ago, according to Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Golub.

The analyst expects the sector to reduce earnings growth for the S&P 500 by 1.9% for the third quarter.

RISING DOUGH: Domino’s Pizza rose 5.2% as plans to buy back up to $1 billion in stock reversed the pizza chain’s earlier side. The stock initially fell after it reported surprisingly weak third quarter sales at established locations as it faces tougher competition.

RETAIL BRIGHT SPOT: Target rose 1.6% after the retailer said it was powering the relaunched web site of Toys R Us, which went live Tuesday.

CRUSHED CHIPS: Chipmakers tumbled after the U.S. blacklisted a group of Chinese tech companies that develop facial recognition and other artificial intelligence technology, saying the technology is being used to repress China’s Muslim minority groups. Ambarella fell 8.5% and Nvidia fell 2.9%.