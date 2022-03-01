(WIVB) — Target stores are raising their minimum wage to $24, which could send shock waves through the retail sector.

Target officials believe they can boost their minimum wage by nearly $10 an hour without raising store prices that much. And workers at Target stores in Western New York may come out better than those in other parts of the country.

In announcing a new minimum wage ranging from $15 to $24 an hour, Target officials said the pay rates will depend on where the store, or distribution center, is located and how fierce the competition is for quality workers.

Not only is the Minnesota retail giant raising workers’ pay, the company is also expanding health care coverage and allowing workers to join their retirement plan sooner. Retail analyst Burt Flickinger told News 4 he expects other local retailers, possibly Tops, Dash’s, and even international powerhouse Amazon to raise their starting pays as well.

“Target gives more money to workers and the workers reward Target shoppers with better service, better productivity,” Flickinger said. “Which leads to more efficiency, and more efficiency continues low prices.”

The math may seem counter-intuitive — higher wages without raising prices, especially during these times of high inflation? Flickinger told News 4 Target is holding the line on other costs such as energy savings and tapping local suppliers to stock their shelves.

Here in Western New York, Flickinger predicts Target and other domestic retailers could benefit from the border with Canada opening up.. keeping in mind even if prices go up they would still be competitive–or even lower–than those north of the border.