Tesla officially exceeds Buffalo hiring requirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tesla has officially met and exceeded the state hiring requirement at the Gigafactory in Buffalo.

At the end of 2021, the company was employing more than 2,200 people. More than 1,600 of them are in Buffalo, which means they’ve met hiring goals that will prevent them from being fined tens of millions of dollars.

Tesla had to send the state their official hiring report by Tuesday. They surpassed the hiring requirement target number by about 200. Tesla’s hiring numbers were above the threshold back in November, and they had until the end of last year to submit their official count. Empire State Development (ESD) also said operations at the Buffalo site now include work on self-driving vehicle initiatives.

The full statement from Empire State Development: