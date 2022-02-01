Tesla officially exceeds Buffalo hiring requirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tesla has officially met and exceeded the state hiring requirement at the Gigafactory in Buffalo.
At the end of 2021, the company was employing more than 2,200 people. More than 1,600 of them are in Buffalo, which means they’ve met hiring goals that will prevent them from being fined tens of millions of dollars.
Tesla had to send the state their official hiring report by Tuesday. They surpassed the hiring requirement target number by about 200. Tesla’s hiring numbers were above the threshold back in November, and they had until the end of last year to submit their official count. Empire State Development (ESD) also said operations at the Buffalo site now include work on self-driving vehicle initiatives.
The full statement from Empire State Development:
Tesla is reporting it has far exceeded its job and investment commitments at the Buffalo Gigafactory. Tesla has been working to expand and diversify the facility’s operations, while also growing its manufacturing portfolio, which resulted in them meeting their 2021 obligations regarding statewide employment and cumulative investment.
At the close of the 2021 reporting period, Tesla’s New York State headcount reportedly stood at 2,265 — including the Gigafactory headcount in Buffalo of 1,636.
Competitive wages and generous benefits have attracted these employees to the Gigafactory which include health insurance, 401K and discounted rates for company stock among other employee benefits.
Tesla is also reporting an accrued cumulative investment and spend in New York State of $1,034,920,157 as of December 31, 2021 – an amount more than $560M over the current obligation. Tesla’s official submission of its job and financial commitment report will undergo verification, as required by the State’s due diligence process.
While navigating the challenges of the pandemic, Tesla managed to grow its operation by diversifying to include work on charging systems and Tesla’s autonomous and self-driving vehicle initiatives- demonstrating its commitment to building the Gigafactory into a world-class advanced manufacturing center while expanding its business throughout New York State.-Pam Lent, ESD Spokeswoman