Tesla recalls 54,000 vehicles to fix ‘roll through’ defect; latest on car technology

(WIVB) — Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 of its “self-driving” cars and SUVs because of a defect that allows some of those vehicles to roll through stop signs.

In its report to national traffic safety officials, the automaker says it is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the “rolling stop” condition. The Tesla recall coincides with a report calling for a more uniform way of telling drivers what their technology can do.

“When self-driving technology is finally perfected it will drive better than we drive because we make mistakes,” said Bryan Jajkowski of the AAA of Western and Central New York.

But Jajkowski says though full self-driving technology has not been perfected, the names carmakers are giving their technologies often lead drivers to think their cars can do more than they actually can.

“People don’t realize that the technology is not foolproof,” he said. “You still need to monitor everything that is going on. The cars don’t have enough technology in them yet to drive themselves and we need to be there to make sure that that car is safe.”

Technology designed to help drivers is known as Advanced Driver Assist Systems, or ADAS. The AAA recently tested two types of ADAS. A driver-facing camera was mounted in two different makes, which the AAA researchers preferred to a system employing steering wheel sensors installed in two other cars.

“When you go, something like this, the cameras will see it,” added Jajkowski. “When you do this you don’t always move the steering wheel right away. So the steering angle sensor is at a disadvantage.”

Jajkowski told News 4 the North and East regions are at a disadvantage when it comes to driver assist systems — snow and rain can affect a car’s traction and collision avoidance sensors.

“It limits the ability of the ADA systems to do their job,” he said. “If the ADA is covered in ice — if it is a camera — it can’t see. If it is LiDAR (light detection sensor) its ability is severely decreased because it has to get through the ice before it can get a clear picture of what is going on.”

The AAA says even if a car has a guidance system–turn it on, program it, and go–the driver still has to be in control. You can find links to the AAA’s driver monitoring report by clicking here and Tesla’s recall report at this link.