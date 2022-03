(WIVB) — With many dealing with high gas prices, Uber will implement a temporary fuel surcharge.

Starting Wednesday, Uber will add a surcharge of either 45¢ or 55¢ per ride. There will be similar fees on Uber Eats orders as well.

Uber says the surcharges are meant to ease the burden that gas prices are having on drivers and they will reassess the extra fee in 60 days.